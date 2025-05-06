MP board result 2025: Narsinghpur district tops Madhya Pradesh's Class 10 and 12 board results for 3rd time in a row

MP board result 2025: Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district has achieved the highest pass percent for both Class 10 and 12 MP board results for a third time in a row.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the Class 10th and 12th results on Tuesday, May 6.

Narsinghpur saw an overall pass percentage of 92.73% for Class 10, while for Class 12, the stats were at 91.91%.

Top 5 Madhya Pradesh districts (Overall percentage) Class 12 Neemuch: 86.34%

Shajapur: 86.11%

Mandla: 85.5%

Sidhi: 84.02%

Shahdol: 83.63% Class 10 Mandla: 89.83%

Balaghat: 88.07%

Anooppur: 87.66%

Neemuch: 87.29%

Shajapur: 86.22%

Girl students outrank boys Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the success of girl students and said they continue to make the state proud.

“Once again, our sisters and daughters have excelled in the board exams. That's why we proudly call them Laadli Beti,” Yadav said.

According to official data, 144 out of 212 students in the Class 10 merit list are girls. Similarly, 89 out of 159 students in the Class 12 merit list are girls this year.

In the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) Class 10 exams, Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli secured the top position with a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks. Meanwhile, in Class 12, Priyal Dwivedi from Satna topped with 492 out of 500 marks.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav said this year's results are better than last year's.

“I am happy that this year's results are better than last year's. I congratulate the education department and the minister. They took many innovative steps to achieve this,” he said.

For the students who could not pass the board exams this year, the CM said that they will get another chance to appear for the exams within six months.