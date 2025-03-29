MrBeast joins Ashton Hall for infamous morning routine, sets off with signature facial; netizens react, ‘Struggling’

YouTuber MrBeast, with real name Jimmy Donaldson, is making headlines after he joined fitness influencer Ashton Hall during his morning routine. A former running back turned online fitness coach for “Burn + Build,” Ashton Hall, could be seen carrying out his daily morning routine with MrBeast in the viral video.

The video begins with Ashton Hall's signature ice bowl facials at 3:53 AM. The fast-paced and high-production video of MrBeast with "life-changing" morning routine of Ashton Hall is in the limelight. This comes after Ashton Hall meme trend from his morning routine created a buzz across social media.

Ashton Hall claims to follow a rigid daily routine of waking up as early as 3:56 AM and sets off for the day with rigorous activities, including running, weightlifting, exercising and playing basketball. What caught the eye of internet users was Ashton Hall's three-and-a-half-hour basketball playtime. The latest collaborated video clip between MrBeast and Ashton Hall suggest that they set off for the game at 5:07 AM and played until 8:32 AM.

Also Read | Viral video: Two girls jump from balcony as fire erupts at Greater Noida hostel

Notably, 26-year-old YouTuber MrBeast is reportedly the most-subscribed-to man on YouTube. His profile comically suggests that he is' X Super Official CEO,' in a recent post on X stated, “Got the main himself to do the morning routine with me.” This 24-second video is doing rounds on social media. The viral video has amassed nearly 1.2 million views, 67 thousand likes and several comments within a few hours of being posted online.

Watch viral video here:

Social media reaction Social media users strongly reacted to the post which suggests that the morning exercise routine of the fitness freak starts at 3:53 AM and concludes at 8:52 AM. A user wrote, “Who is the man that convinced you to do the morning routine?” Another user remarked, “We have to get a video for the Night routine now!” A third user replied, “This morning routine is definitely all out a hell of a grinder.”