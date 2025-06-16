MrBeast drops new video release date, teaser; excited netizens react, ‘$4M and 400+ days for a YouTube…’

YouTube's most popular star MrBeast is creating a stir online after he dropped new video release date and few lines teasing about his upcoming video. Let's find out what he said and how the internet is buzzing with excitement.

The caption to the post on X states, “Some stats for my next YouTube video.” It further notes that it took over 400 days to create the latest video “from set build to final edit,” including 171 days of filming. For 11,000 hours of footage, MrBeast spent more than $4,000,000. The post adds, “If you guys don’t like my next YouTube video I’ll cry.”

Social media reactions Reacting to the big budget video, a user inquired about its release date to which the influencer replied, “Next Saturday!” which is June 21. A flurry of social media reactions flooded online as one user stated, "Is it safe to get excited yet or nah?"

Another user remarked, “Remember that one Saturday is a video on the main channel, another Saturday is a video on the gaming channel.” A third user asked, “Expected ROI?” A fourth user commented, “Thanks Jimmy, can’t wait.”

MrBeast net worth Jimmy Donaldson, who grew from an 11-year-old kid YouTuber into a $5 billion business mogul, boasts a massive 405 million subscribers on Google's video platform. His last video was “$1 vs $500,000 Romantic Date” posted on June 7.

Jimmy Donaldson earns more from his $5 billion Beast Industries-held chocolate business — Feastables — than from all his video content, Bloomberg report released on March 11 states. Feastables recorded $250 million in sales in 2024 with a profit exceeding $20 million.

