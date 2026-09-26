MrBeast joins Ramayana cast in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor gets YouTuber to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ | Watch

MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra at a special Ramayana media and fan showcase in Mumbai on Saturday, adding an unexpected international presence to the film’s promotional campaign.
The YouTube creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was seen posing with Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and actor Ravie Dubey at the event. A video from the gathering has since surfaced online, showing MrBeast interacting with Ranbir and the audience.
In the clip, Ranbir gently asks MrBeast to say “Jai Shri Ram”. The YouTuber agrees and repeats the phrase, prompting loud cheers from those present. Ranbir then explains the meaning of the greeting to him, before the two continue their conversation.
The moment quickly became a talking point online, particularly because MrBeast’s India visit had already drawn attention before his appearance at the Ramayana event. The creator was recently spotted in Agra, where he visited the Taj Mahal with his wife and team, according to The Times of India.
MrBeast’s appearance had been reported ahead of the event, although details of the collaboration were initially not officially confirmed. Moneycontrol reported on 25 September that he was expected to join the Ramayana team for a special promotional showcase in Mumbai.
The event on Saturday subsequently brought together the YouTuber with the film’s lead actors and key members of its creative team.
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi portraying Sita. Yash plays Ravana, while Ravie Dubey is set to appear as Lakshman. Namit Malhotra is producing the film.
The project is planned as a two-part film series. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.
The makers have also been positioning Ramayana for an audience beyond India. In July, the film’s team, including Ranbir, Yash, Tiwari and Malhotra, presented its first look at San Diego Comic-Con. The event marked another step in the production’s international promotional push.
At the Mumbai showcase, however, the focus was on the interaction between MrBeast and the cast. His exchange with Ranbir, followed by the greeting to the audience, gave the event a lighter moment as the team continues to build anticipation around the upcoming epic.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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