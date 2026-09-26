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MrBeast joins Ramayana cast in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor gets YouTuber to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ | Watch

MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and the Ramayana team at a Mumbai showcase, where Ranbir asked the YouTuber to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. MrBeast agreed, drawing cheers, while the two also discussed the meaning of the greeting at the event.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated26 Sep 2026, 11:51 PM IST
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MrBeast attended the Ramayana event held in Mumbai alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
MrBeast attended the Ramayana event held in Mumbai alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
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MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra at a special Ramayana media and fan showcase in Mumbai on Saturday, adding an unexpected international presence to the film’s promotional campaign.

MrBeast joins Ranbir, Sai Pallavi for a Ramayana event

The YouTube creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was seen posing with Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and actor Ravie Dubey at the event. A video from the gathering has since surfaced online, showing MrBeast interacting with Ranbir and the audience.

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, left, with youtuber James Stephen Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, during a promotional event for upcoming movie 'Ramayana: Part 1', in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_26_2026_000513B)

In the clip, Ranbir gently asks MrBeast to say “Jai Shri Ram”. The YouTuber agrees and repeats the phrase, prompting loud cheers from those present. Ranbir then explains the meaning of the greeting to him, before the two continue their conversation.

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The moment quickly became a talking point online, particularly because MrBeast’s India visit had already drawn attention before his appearance at the Ramayana event. The creator was recently spotted in Agra, where he visited the Taj Mahal with his wife and team, according to The Times of India.

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MrBeast’s appearance had been reported ahead of the event, although details of the collaboration were initially not officially confirmed. Moneycontrol reported on 25 September that he was expected to join the Ramayana team for a special promotional showcase in Mumbai.

The event on Saturday subsequently brought together the YouTuber with the film’s lead actors and key members of its creative team.

More about the film

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi portraying Sita. Yash plays Ravana, while Ravie Dubey is set to appear as Lakshman. Namit Malhotra is producing the film.

Mumbai: From left, director Nitesh Tiwari, youtuber James Stephen Donaldson a.k.a. MrBeast, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey and producer Namit Malhotra during a promotional event for upcoming movie 'Ramayana: Part 1', in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_26_2026_000517B)
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The project is planned as a two-part film series. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.

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The makers have also been positioning Ramayana for an audience beyond India. In July, the film’s team, including Ranbir, Yash, Tiwari and Malhotra, presented its first look at San Diego Comic-Con. The event marked another step in the production’s international promotional push.

At the Mumbai showcase, however, the focus was on the interaction between MrBeast and the cast. His exchange with Ranbir, followed by the greeting to the audience, gave the event a lighter moment as the team continues to build anticipation around the upcoming epic.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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