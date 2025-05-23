MrBeast now a billionaire: Check top 5 richest Indian influencers, their net worth, assets and more

YouTuber MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson, just became a billionaire and has an estimated net worth of $1 billion ( ₹8,350 crore). With this, the 27-year-old influencer is now the eighth youngest billionaire across the globe.

Now that MrBeast is the only one under 30 who didn't inherit his wealth, let's take a look at the desi influencers who have also made it big in the digital content space.

Influencers have also been gaining prominence in India, with several of them even entering Bollywood and producing their own OTT content. They have come a long way in the last 10 years, when this was not even a known profession in India.

Here are the top 5 richest influencers who left a mark in the digital content world:

Bhuvan Bam Instagram followers: 20.5 million

Net Worth: ₹122 crore

Bhuvan Bam, one of the earliest content creators in India, is the richest among all influencers in the country. His journey in the digital arena began in 2015 with BB Ki Vines, which hooked the youth of India to its relatable humour and unforgettable characters.

However, Bhuvan did not become a millionaire overnight or with just a YouTube channel. His current net worth combines incomes from his YouTube channel, brand endorsements with companies like Lenskart, Beardo, Tata Motors, and others, merchandise, live shows, and acting gigs like Taaza Khabar with OTT platforms.

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps Instagram followers: 4.3 million

Net Worth: ₹60 crore

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, managed to make a name for himself in a rather short time since his digital presence. The 31-year-old's content creation journey began when he was 22, and has since diversified beyond digital creator to being an entrepreneur and podcaster.

Despite the controversy, Ranveer's net worth was valued at ₹60 crore in 2025. This income includes YouTube, brand deals, podcasts, and business ventures.

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati Instagram followers: 21.5 million

Net Worth: ₹50 crore

Ajey Nagar, known by his moniker CarryMinati, is the most-subscribed YouTuber in Asia. His digital content journey began when he was just 10 years of age. What began as simple football tutorials on YouTube eventually shifted to comic skits, roasting videos, and satirical content.

Ajey's income combines revenue from YouTube ads, brand endorsements, music videos like Yalgaar, and his investment in ventures like Bing Bang Esports and the stock market. He has also featured in the 2022 movie Runway 34 and a web series.

Ashish Chanchlani Instagram followers: 17.2 million

Net Worth: ₹40 crore

Ashish Chanchlani started as a movie reviewer but gained a significant following for his humour. His hilarious videos took off on the Internet, making him a well-known comedian over time.

Now, Ashish's income comes from the revenue from his YouTube channel, live shows, brand endorsements, and his family's cinema business.

Ashna Shroff Instagram followers: 1 million

Net Worth: ₹37 crore

Ashna Shroff, who recently married singer Armaan Malik, is among the top influencers in India. Her content is mainly focused on fashion, and she enjoys a loyal fan base for it.

The influencer, who owns an online home decor brand – The Snob Home, has collaborated with some of the A-listed brands, both domestic and international, including Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Dior, Diesel and more.