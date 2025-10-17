MrBeast sparks frenzy after posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan | See pic

YouTube sensation MrBeast has sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a photograph with Bollywood’s biggest superstars — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

MrBeast shares picture with Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir Khan The American content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, took to his Instagram story to post the picture, where he is seen standing alongside the three legendary actors.

Accompanying the image, MrBeast wrote, “Hey India, should we all do something together?” — a message that immediately caught the attention of fans across the globe.

See the picture below:

Mr Beast poses with SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

How did social media react to the picture? The unexpected meeting of the YouTube philanthropist and the three Khans, often dubbed the “trinity” of Indian cinema, has sparked intense speculation online. Social media users have been flooding platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with excitement, debating whether the photo hints at a major collaboration or simply a casual encounter.

One fan joked, “THEY ALL ARE lOOKING LIKE A DUPLICATES OF EACH OTHER. MAY BE MR BEAST NE INHE AMAZON YA FLIPKART S KHARIDA HO SALE M SE (sic).”

Another X user commended Mr Beast on his journey and wrote, “Earlier people used to make the fun of mr beast for just focusing so much on youtube but he continued and today he become that much big so he is able to afford the top indian film stars. Amazing journey (sic).”

