Mridul Tiwari is evicted from Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know about another shocking elimination after Abhishek Bajaj

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan-hosted show witnessed a shocking turn of events as Neelam Giri, one of the controversial contestants of the house, was eliminated. But, she wasn't alone. Along with Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, one of the strong contenders, also walked out of the show. As fans continue to recuperate from the shock, another one is seemingly awaiting them.

Mridul Tiwari eliminated from Bigg Boss 19: Report Reportedly, Mridul Tiwari is going to be the next housemate to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19. He was reportedly named during the mid-week eviction, as per a live audience vote.

Bigg Boss 19 will see a special LIVE voting segment as the audience will enter the house to pick Captaincy Contenders. Housemates were reportedly divided into Team Gaurav, Team Kunickaa, and Team Shehbaaz.

Reportedly, Team Shehbaaz received the lowest votes from the live audience, pushing Shehbaaz, Ashnoor, and Malti into the danger zone. However, Bigg Boss changed the game, conducting an internal vote in the house to decide who would go home, reported India Forums.

It seems Mridul Tiwari's name appeared amid the internal voting for eviction.

Netizens react to Mridul Tiwari's eviction The update came from the viral Bigg Boss update account, Bigg Boss Tak. The X account wrote on Tuesday, “Mridul Tiwari is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss19 house in mid-week eviction twist through Live Audiences (Via Filmwindow).”

Reacting to the speculations, fans have shared their disappointment with the show.

A fan club wrote in the comments, “It should have been #ShehbazBadesha! He is completely jokar and boring, adding nothing substantial to the show. It's truly unfair that a genuine, loyal player like #MridulTiwari had to leave. At least Mridul was genuine, a great friend to #GauravKhanna, and consistently giving back to Farrhana when she was toxic! The mid-week eviction chose the wrong target. We lost a dignified player, and the house lost a crucial balance! #BiggBoss19.”

A user added, “This season is so rigged. It was so evident the makers wanted to remove Mridul since past few weeks. Amaal will be the winner and Kunicka will definitely end up in top 5. The season has become so scripted. Secret room and app room access for a select few players only. Amazing (sic).”

“Good decision he was not contributing as much as required,” one supported the decision.

Yet another said, “Give trophy to Amaal and end this season.”

Someone else also commented, “After Abhishek’s eviction and turning Pranit into a villain, they successfully removed Mridul also unfairly to set red carpet for their favourite Amaal (sic).”

