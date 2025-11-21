Mrs Deshpande teaser: Madhuri Dixit promises 'unpredictable, raw' performance in serial killer drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, actor Madhuri Dixit, is all set to deliver one of her most unpredictable performances in the upcoming thriller-drama series 'Mrs Deshpande'.

Advertisement

On Friday, the makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the show along with its premiere date, promising a story built on suspense and tension.

In the teaser, Madhuri portrays the titular character in a never-before-seen avatar.

The 30-second-long teaser offers a disturbing yet gripping glimpse into the world of Mrs Deshpande (Madhuri Dixit), who is shown quietly cutting vegetables and humming a song. However, things take a mysterious turn when Mrs Deshpande brings out a menacing smile after hearing a radio bulletin about a serial killer on the loose.

The unsettling juxtaposition in the teaser has clearly set the tone for a psychological thriller that leans on crime, tension and slow-building dread.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

Advertisement

It is adapted from the original French thriller La Mante, produced by Jean Nainchric.

Besides Madhuri Dixit in the lead, 'Mrs Deshpande' will also star Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.

Speaking about her character, Madhuri described it to be "raw and unfiltered."

"Mrs Deshpande is unlike anything I've stepped into before. It's raw, unfiltered, and strips away the glamour that audiences usually associate with me. She is the most complex character I've ever played - you constantly feel like you know her, till you don't. Playing a character with so many shades of grey has been both exciting and nerve-wracking!" she said, as per a press release.

Director Nagesh Kukunoor further shared, "As I worked on the script, I saw only Madhuri in the title role, and to have her play this complex character was an absolute joy. The deglamorised look is just the beginning as her character constantly keeps the audience second-guessing the secrets that she hides behind the million-watt smile."

Advertisement