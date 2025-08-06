Mrunal Thakur opens up about ‘nazar’ due to oversharing things amid dating rumours with Dhanush: 'Don't want to jinx it'

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur is rumoured to be dating actor Dhanush. While the two are yet to confirm the speculations, fans are convinced about their alleged relationship. Amid this, Mrunal opened up about the importance of being mindful about what one shares about themselves with others. She talked about believing in ‘nazar’ (evil eye).

Mrunal Thakur on ‘nazar’ Talking to Instant Bollywood, Mrunal said, "There are a lot of things I still need to do with my career, a lot of boxes I haven't checked. But I will talk about those things once I do them, because I don't want to jinx it by talking about them. I believe the whole nazar thing, 'bohut nazar lagti hai' (evil eye jinxes things)."

She asserted that having boundaries is important.

"Boundaries. One should think before speaking about oneself. You should control how much you are telling the world. Sometimes we end up saying the things we want to do or are doing currently, and we jinx it ourselves. I have a very different personality in that sense, because someone might talk about the number of releases they have next year. I don't want to talk about it; everyone knows what's coming and what's not. I don't like to constantly think and talk about the things that are happening in my life."

"People ask me about my work and how I deal with the pressure, but I don't feel it. I am a very positive person, so I don't have to necessarily work on it. I don't even feel tense or pressured before a release," she added.

Her statement came in the wake of dating rumours between Mrunal and Dhanush that spread like wildfire.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's dating rumours Reportedly, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's dating speculations began when he attended the Son of Sardaar 2 actor's birthday on 1 August. He was also seen at the special premiere of her latest film.

A News18 Showsha report claimed, “Yes, it’s true that they (Mrunal and Dhanush) are dating. But it’s too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts”.