Mrunal Thakur reacts to wedding rumours with Dhanush: 'Aaj meri haldi hai, kal sangeet hai...'

Mrunal Thakur has reacted with humour to swirling reports that she is set to marry Tamil superstar Dhanush on February 14.

Mrunal Thakur reacts to reports of Valentine's Day wedding with Dhanush The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein with Siddhant Chaturvedi, dismissed the speculation in a candid interaction, making it clear that the viral claims have no truth to them.

However, in an exclusive chat with India Today during promotions for her film, Mrunal addressed the reports head-on — and with characteristic wit.

While talking about the subject of arrange marriage in the film, we asked Mrunal whether conversations around her getting married is also happening in the family. To this she exclaimed, “Maine toh kal hi bol diya dhoond lo. I told them yesterday that find a guy. My father wanted me to find a match, I asked him to do that instead. They said they have no one in mind, so I was like see? (laughs)."

She went on to add that she does not believe in marrying for the sake of it. Drawing a parallel with her character, she explained, “Just like my character I also feel that one shouldn’t just get married just for the sake of it. But, when the time is right, when you meet the right match the perfect person, who you can rely on.. be comfortable. Someone whose silence doesn’t even bother you. That time you should go for it,” she said.

When reminded that according to reports she was supposed to be getting married “day after tomorrow”, Mrunal doubled down on the joke. “Guys, aaj meri haldi hai, kal sangeet hai. Please khana kha lena (It’s my haldi today, and sangeet tomorrow. Please have food before leaving).”

When did these rumours start swirling? Over the past few days, several online portals and social media posts claimed that Mrunal and Dhanush were planning a Valentine’s Day wedding. The rumours gained traction quickly, with fans debating everything from possible venues to guest lists. Neither actor had commented initially, which only fuelled further chatter.

Her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was also part of the conversation, joined in the fun and suggested that people should line up outside Mrunal’s house on February 14 dressed as bridegrooms. Mrunal added that it would be the biggest April Fool joke for many.

The light-hearted exchange has since gone viral, with fans appreciating her straightforward and playful response. Neither Mrunal nor Dhanush have ever publicly confirmed being in a relationship, and there has been no official statement from either camp suggesting wedding plans.

Dhanush, who was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth before announcing their separation in 2022, continues to focus on his acting and directorial projects across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Mrunal, meanwhile, has carved a strong space for herself in both Hindi and South Indian films, with projects such as Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Jersey earning her critical acclaim.

Her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is slated for release on February 20. The romantic drama explores modern relationships and the evolving idea of companionship — themes that tie neatly into the marriage conversation that sparked the viral rumour in the first place.

For now, Mrunal appears unfazed by the gossip. If anything, she has turned the speculation into a moment of humour, making it clear that when it comes to marriage, she is in no rush — and certainly not planning a Valentine’s Day wedding.