Mrunal Thakur’s cryptic post amid wedding rumours with Dhanush goes viral.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has sparked fresh conversation on social media with a cryptic Instagram post, coming amid widespread rumours that she and Tamil star Dhanush are planning to marry in February 2026. This speculation has been circulating online for weeks, but sources close to the actors have firmly denied that any wedding is imminent.

Mrunal Thakur's cryptic post amid wedding rumour with Dhanush Amid these rumours, Mrunal took to Instagram on 17 January to share a brief video of herself on a boat at sunset. In the clip, she gazes at the tranquil waters with her hair flowing in the breeze.

Advertisement

Her caption simply read, “Grounded, glowing and unshaken! (sic)” This calm message was widely interpreted by fans and commentators as a subtle response to the intense public speculation.

The buzz began to intensify in early January 2026, when entertainment portals and fan accounts shared unverified reports suggesting that Mrunal and Dhanush were preparing for a private wedding on Valentine’s Day (14 February).

Advertisement

Despite the heightened chatter, neither Mrunal Thakur nor Dhanush has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship or any wedding plans.

A source close to the actors has called the reports “fake and baseless,” stressing that there is “no truth” to the claim that Mrunal is preparing to marry next month. The same insider also pointed out that her busy professional schedule makes a February wedding unlikely.

Mrunal reportedly has multiple film releases lined up for early 2026, including projects scheduled for February and March, which would conflict with plans for a major personal event.

When did the rumours start? The connection between the two actors first surfaced in public discussion in August 2025, when Mrunal and Dhanush were seen exchanging a warm greeting at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. A video of that interaction quickly went viral on social media and helped fuel online talk of a possible romantic link.

Advertisement

Around the same period, Mrunal also appeared at a wrap party for Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein, further intensifying speculation about their relationship.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon addresses ‘toxic’ label around her role in Tere Ishk Mein

Earlier in 2025, Mrunal herself addressed dating rumours in an interview, emphasising that Dhanush was “just a good friend.” She laughed off suggestions of a romance at the time and explained that his attendance at her film event was due to a professional invitation, not a personal connection.

Despite this clarification, fans and gossip accounts have continued to speculate about their relationship.