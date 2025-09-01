After Bipasha Basu, did Mrunal Thakur take dig at Anushka Sharma with her ‘She is not working, I am’ remark? Watch video

It seems Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has landed in a new controversy, days after her old video about Bipasha Basu went viral. In the latest, yet another old video of Thakur was shared on Reddit. In the clip, she talks about another actress from the industry who she said ‘isn’t working' but she is despite being replaced by her in a big film.

Mrunal Thakur on rejecting films The video is from one of the interviews of Mrunal Thakur.

In the video, Thakur candidly opened up about rejecting films as she wasn't ready for them. She said, “So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a super hit and did help the female actress to reach there. But, then I realised if I would have done that film at that point of time I would have lost myself.”

Mrunal Thakur's ‘she is not working at the moment but I am’ remark What she said next left people connecting the dots on the internet.

She said, "Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, is itself a victory because I don’t want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly."

Did Mrunal Thakur target Anushka Sharma? While Mrunal Thakur did not name anyone, netizens were quick to assume that she was targeting Anushka Sharma.

For the unversed, Thakur was initially cast opposite Salman Khan in Sultan. However, later, she was replaced by Anushka Sharma. Salman had revealed the details once when Thakur appeared on his show, Bigg Boss, for promoting her film Jersey. Salman had called her “the original star of Sultan”, giving fans a trivia no one knew before.

Netizens react to Mrunal Thakur's remark Meanwhile, reacting to Mrunal Thakur's words, many called her "mean." Some also accused her of a superiority complex.

A user commented, “Peak mean girl energy “she’s not working today but I am”. I really cannot respect women who put others down to feel better about themselves.”

“That last part was unnecessary shade at the actress, she really is a mean girl,” added another.

One more commented, “Money can't buy class. So mean and so so bitter. Every interview will have atleast one such bitter statement made by her.”

Someone also said, “That apology for Bipasha does not even feel real anymore. She's been throwing shade on others too. She definitely has some sort of superiority complex.”

