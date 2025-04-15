MS Dhoni is Dharma Productions’ new lover boy: Karan Johar announces new ‘love story’ | Watch

In a surprising twist that has left fans both amused and charmed, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has stepped into a whole new avatar — that of a "romantic hero". And no, it’s not the announcement of a Bollywood debut, but supposedly a quirky advertisement that’s got the internet buzzing. Karan Johar, the ever-effervescent filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions, posted a new video featuring Dhoni, hailing it as a “new love story," on Instagram. But the object of Mahi’s affection isn’t a leading lady — it’s his bike.
“MS Dhoni is Dharma’s new lover boy,” Johar wrote as he shared the clip on social media, complete with dramatic flair and a nod to cinematic romance. The video, part of a campaign for Gulf Pride, is more than just an ad — it’s a celebration of Dhoni’s long-standing bond with his bike, brought to life through a dash of poetic charm.
Set against a breezy backdrop, the video shows Dhoni donning an orange t-shirt and beige trousers, walking in slow motion and blowing a balloon into the air as a voiceover gently coos, “Tum jo saath chali ho, har safar khoobsurat banti ho.”(With you by my side, every journey becomes beautiful.) The visuals, combined with the nostalgic tone of the narration, have lent the ad an unmistakably cinematic touch — very Dharma indeed.
