MS Dhoni is Dharma Productions’ new lover boy: Karan Johar announces new ‘love story’ | Watch

In a surprising twist that has left fans both amused and charmed, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has stepped into a whole new avatar — that of a "romantic hero". And no, it’s not the announcement of a Bollywood debut, but supposedly a quirky advertisement that’s got the internet buzzing. Karan Johar, the ever-effervescent filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions, posted a new video featuring Dhoni, hailing it as a “new love story," on Instagram. But the object of Mahi’s affection isn’t a leading lady — it’s his bike.

“MS Dhoni is Dharma’s new lover boy,” Johar wrote as he shared the clip on social media, complete with dramatic flair and a nod to cinematic romance. The video, part of a campaign for Gulf Pride, is more than just an ad — it’s a celebration of Dhoni’s long-standing bond with his bike, brought to life through a dash of poetic charm.

