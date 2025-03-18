Mahendra Singh Dhoni collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new ad and left people on social media surprised. The new ad is for EMotorad. For the hilarious ad, MS Dhoni recreated Ranbir Kapoor's Animal scene and even showed his aggressive side as Ranvijay Singh.

MS Dhoni as Ranbir Kapoor from Animal Dressed in a royal blue suit, Dhoni makes a stunning entry as he recreates the exact entry scene from Animal. Sporting long hair, he steps out of the car with sunglasses and a similar aggressive facial expression. The ad also pokes fun of over-the-top details of Animals which now has gained recognition, like it or not.

Dhoni gets down from the car and pulls out an e-cycle from the trunk instead of guns. Instead of a cigarette, he bites down on a toothpick. As he crosses the road with the same swag, Sandeep Reddy Vanga approves it saying: "Mind-blowing, fantastic, maza aa gaya sir. Log seetiyan marenge bilkul. (I enjoyed it. People will whistle)”

Still in the character, Dhoni replied with Ranbir Kapoor aka Ranvijay's famous dialogue from Animal: “Sunayi de raha hai mujhe, behra nahi hoon main. (I can hear you, I’m not deaf).” The director happily said, “Ab hua na mera hero ready. (Now my hero is ready).”

After a point, even Dhoni tells Sandeep, "Ye thoda zyada nahi hogaya? (Isn’t this too much?)” but the director has even bigger plans to stun the audience. The ad concludes with Dhoni reenacting Ranbir’s climax shot from Animal, and the title card reads, ‘The film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’.

Watch video here:

Internet hails MS Dhoni's acting Reacting to the new ad, the internet is might impressed. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote in the comment section, “An alternative careers is waiting for Dhoni after his retirement from IPL… what an acting and what an marketing (sic).” “Selling my old cycle to buy this one,” added another.

Yet someone commented, “When Dhoni and vanga is there they will cook hard. Banger (sic).”