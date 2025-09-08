MTV Video Music Awards: Lady Gaga gets ‘artist of the year’; Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter land top honours

Pop singer Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter won big at the MTV Video Music Awards, the star-studded celebration of fan favourites, in New York on Sunday.

Ariana Grande

US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande accepts the award for Video of the Year for 'Brighter Days Ahead'

Ariana Grande bagged the biggest award at the fan-voted awards — Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead”.

“Art has been a safe space for me since I was a kid. I'm so grateful I get to do this,” Grande said as she held the MTV trophy on stage.

Minutes earlier, the singer took the best pop prize and thanked her father, who acted for the first time in the “Brighter Days Ahead” video. She called him “the best scene partner and dad in the world.”

Also Read | Eternal Sunshine: Ariana Grande announces first tour since 2019

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year Award

Lady Gaga was crowned artist of the year, prevailing over VMA favourites Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Gaga, currently on tour with her album Mayhem, took the stage in a black-and-purple ruffled gown with giant sleeves.

“I cannot begin to tell you what this means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding,” Gaga said before dashing off to perform a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Gaga's win prevented Beyoncé or Swift from emerging as the most-honoured artist in VMA history. The pair remained tied at 30 VMAs each.

Gaga also landed best collaboration for “Die with a Smile,” a duet with Bruno Mars that had been in the running for the video award that went to Grande.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Best Album Award for 'Short n Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter claimed the best album for “Short n' Sweet”.

“I really don't take for granted when you guys take the time out of your lives to listen to an album,” the singer said. “I'm just the luckiest girl in the world.”

Also Read | Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during Tears performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

Other winners: APT. – a collaboration between Bruno Mars and K-pop singer Rose, won the VMA for Song of the Year.

South Korean-New Zealand singer Roseanne Park aka Rose poses with the award for Best Song for 'Apt.'

Mariah Carey received a lifetime achievement award and talked about the fun of making music videos.

US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey accepts the Video Vanguard Award during the MTV Video Music Awards

Folk-pop singer Alex Warren was named best new artist.

Alex Warren poses with the Best New Artist award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

English singer Yungblud belted “Crazy Train” to kick off a musical tribute to late British rocker Ozzy Osbourne with Nuno Bettencourt on guitar.

Aerosmith members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined for a rousing version of "Mama, I'm Coming Home" that had the audience waving their hands in the air.

L-R: YUNGBLUD, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

The VMAs began airing on MTV in 1984 and became known for memorable moments such as Madonna and Britney Spears's onstage kiss and Lady Gaga's appearance in a raw meat dress.

Sunday's ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and MTV.