MTV VMA 2025 nominations out: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar lead the list

The nominations for MTV’s 2025 Video Music Awards (VMAs) have officially been announced, sparking excitement across the global music industry. This year's nominees reflect a wide range of genres and styles, with notable frontrunners including Kendrick Lamar, Rosé & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Sabrina Carpenter.
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ ‘Apt.’, and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ ‘Die with a Smile are nominated across multiple categories, while Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Ed Sheeran also feature prominently.
Sabrina Carpenter’s ’Manchild' and The Weeknd’s collaborations continue to impress with multiple nods.
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Doechii – Anxiety
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Lorde – What Was That
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Tate McRae – Sports Car
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
Ariana Grande
Charli xcx
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
August 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
September 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
October 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
November 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
December 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
January 2025 – Katseye – Touch
February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
March 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
April 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
May 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
June 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
July 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
Bailey Zimmerman with LuLke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Doechii – Anxiety
Drake – Nokia
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
Travis Scott – 4X4– Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
Chris Brown – Residuals
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
SZA – Drive
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
Lola Young – Messy
MGK & Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
Sombr – Back to Friends
The Marías – Back to Me
Coldplay – All My Love
Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry’)
Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
J Balvin – Rio
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khé?
Shakira – Soltera
Aespa – Whiplash
Jennie – Like Jennie
Jimin – Who
Jisoo – Earthquake
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again
Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
Rosé – Toxic Till the End
Asake & Travis Scott – Active
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
Jelly Roll – Liar
Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
Morgan Wallen – Smile
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
Mac Miller – Balloonerism
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Burna Boy – Higher
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Doechii –Anxiety
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Lorde – Man Of The Year
Miley Cyrus – End of the World
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From ‘F1 The Movie’)
Doechii – Anxiety
FKA Twigs – Eusexua
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From ‘F1 The Movie’)
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow