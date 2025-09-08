MTV VMAs 2025: From Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter to Ariana Grande, see FULL list of winners here

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards delivered a night of glamour, powerhouse performances, and plenty of surprises.

Held on Sunday (September 7) evening, the ceremony saw music’s biggest names take home the iconic “Moon Person” trophy. Lady Gaga emerged as the night’s biggest winner with four awards, including Artist of the Year, while Ariana Grande bagged Video of the Year for her euphoric anthem Brighter Days Ahead.

Rising star Sabrina Carpenter also had a major moment, taking home three trophies—including Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet.

From K-pop to country, and Afrobeats to alternative, the VMAs celebrated a wide range of artists and genres, proving once again why it remains one of music’s most exciting nights.

See full list of VMAs 2025 winners Video of the Year: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Song of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Best New Artist: Alex Warren

Best Pop: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Best Hip-Hop: Doechii – “Anxiety”

Best R&B: Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

Best Alternative: Sombr – “Back to Friends”

Best Rock: Coldplay – “All My Love”

Best Latin: Shakira – “Soltera”

Best K-pop: Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”

Best Afrobeats: Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Best Country: Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

MTV Push Performance of the Year (Jan 2025): KATSEYE – “Touch”

Best Group: BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

Video for Good: Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Best Direction: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Best Editing: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”