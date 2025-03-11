Mufasa: The Lion King worldwide OTT release: Check when and where to watch the Disney film in India

Mufasa: The Lion King will be soon available online across the globe. After three months of its release, the Disney film will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, reported People Magazine.

Mufasa: The Lion King on OTT Mufasa: The Lion King will be available starting March 26, as per the portal. In India, the Disney film will be available on JioHotstar, as confirmed by the streaming team.

As per Variety, the film will be up for rent at $2.99 per month on Disney+.

Advertisement

Mufasa: The Lion King Mufasa is a prequel to 2019’s The Lion King, a photorealistic animated remake of the hit 1994 animated classic of the same name. The voice cast for the Mufasa featured Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Blue Ivy Carter, Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Mufasa grossed $712 million at the worldwide box office, and became the seventh highest-grossing film of 2024, reportedly.

Mufasa: The Lion King release in India Mufasa was also released in Hindi in India. As per reports, the Hindi version grossed ₹157 crore in India. The voice cast for the Hindi version of Mufasa included Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande, Meiyang Chang, and Shreyas Talpade.

Advertisement

Besides Hindi, the Disney movie was also released in English, Tamil, and Telugu languages in India. The Telugu version had Mahesh Babu's voice as Mufasa.