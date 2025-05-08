‘Mujhe kaun replace karega’: Karan Johar shares his secret sauce to be relevant in Bollywood amid new entrants

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his way to be relevant in the industry after directing several films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rocky aur Ranii ki Prem Kahaani and others. “Mujhe kaun replace karega (Who will replace me)," he remarked with conviction when asked about whether he is replaceable amid new entrants in Bollywood.

How does Karan Johar stay relevant in the film industry? During a Raj Shamani podcast, Karan stated, “I fear irrelevance”, saying he fights irrelevance by staying relevant through “acknowledging brilliance of others”. “If I stay in bubble and don't acknowledge other's work then how will I reach there as studio head, filmmaker,” he added, citing he saw businesses of Laapata Ladies, Stree 2, Chhaava and appreciated all of them.

“Be aware of your atmosphere, surrounding. A lot of creative, successful people sometimes remain in their bubble and zone and don't want to go outside. Such type of people don't stay relevant. You have to absorb yourself in other people's lives," he further said.

Whether he will quit Bollywood, he said, “I want to die making movies.”

Karan praised both Aryan and Suhana for their incredible talent, saying that Aryan’s show is bound to captivate audiences. He also hinted at Suhana's role in the King, suggesting that her true star power is still waiting to be revealed.

He said, “I still feel, very strongly, that when audiences watch Suhana Khan… I’ve seen her student films, I’ve seen the work that she has put into her craft. And when people see her with her father in The King… They’ll see her on a large scale, and they’ll feel that she is a tremendous talent. She’s going to do phenomenally well. I’m not just saying this because she’s like my daughter, I’m saying this because I believe that there is a massive, solid artist in Suhana Khan.”

“I don’t know if I’m even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan’s directorial talent. I don’t want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he’ll get very angry, but all I’ll say is this: watch out, ” the filmmaker continued.

Aryan Khan works ‘20 hours a day, doesn’t carry baggage of his father' Karan mentioned, "If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence, because I’ve seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director. He’s not anything like you’d expect Shah Rukh Khan’s son to be. He’s his own person. He works quietly, he doesn’t carry the baggage of his father, he doesn’t carry the weight of his legacy. He works hard; he works 20 hours a day. He is a rare personality type.