'Mujhe nikal dia...': Arshad Warsis playful banter with Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor; Akshay Kumar calls him 'strict master'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Kumar brought their usual witty style at the trailer launch event of their much-awaited film, 'Jolly LLB 3.'

During a conversation with the media, the duo engaged in a hilarious banter, even taking light-hearted digs at their director, Subhash Kapoor.

While speaking about his experience of working with Kapoor, Akshay Kumar shared how the director remained particular about following the script, further joking about the repercussions.

"This man is very strict about the script. Whatever he brought, we had to follow it. If you decide to go beyond the script, he might even fire you," Akshay quipped.

"Maine pehli film mei bola, mujhe nikal dia (I said in the first film and he fired me)," Arshad Warsi added to the banter, prompting others to laugh.

Akshay went on to call the director a "strict master" before Arshad jokingly asked Kapoor to scold everyone.

"It was a fun experience working with the trio of Akshay Ji, Arshad Ji, and Saurabh. They would laugh for the entire day on the sets. As a director, I had certain restrictions and they perfectly followed the same," Subhash Kapoor said.

Elsewhere during the launch, Akshay also opened up about his preparation for the character, which is a Kanpur-based lawyer and said, "I used a few words from Kanpur's regional dialect. The case is being fought in Delhi and the film will be released across the country. We have made a selective use of the regional language to help everyone understand."

"The film is about farmers. It will offer entertainment as well as a lesson to society. It is based on a real-life incident that took place in 2011," he further spoke about the film.

On the other hand, Arshad Warsi, who is set to reprise his beloved character from the first film, added, "There is a new issue, a new topic, and a new story. There are things that will touch your heart, and there is humour as well as romance for the audience."

Saurabh Shukla, who also attended the trailer launch alongside Akshay and Arshad, stated that the Jolly LLB films don't preach wisdom but share a message that stays with the audience.

The trailer was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a first glimpse of the clash between Akshay and Warsi's characters.

The film brings back the essence of the popular franchise, with two Jollies fighting to prove who the 'real' one is. The three-minute-six-second trailer shows constant arguments between the two lawyers, while Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla, struggles to maintain control of his courtroom.

Along with Akshay and Arshad, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother.