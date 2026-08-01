Mukesh Khanna claims CJP using youth against Centre, warns: ‘you will not receive help from police or government’

Actor Mukesh Khanna shared a video warning those who joined Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests against the government. Khanna took to Instagram and shared a video of himself, talking about Gen Z. He remarked that if Gen Z were the shoulders the country relied on over the next 25 years, the nation's future would be questionable.

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Mukesh Khanna reacts to youth of India In his video, Mukesh Khanna slammed CJP and told people to “throw them out.” He said that the CJP-led protest had very little to do with actual students and the NEET paper leak issue. He claimed that youngsters were being used by “cockroaches” against the current government.

Khanna said in Hindi, “I am away from India, but through Instagram Reels and YouTube, I keep an eye on the country. Just two days ago, I had expressed my concerns about Gen Z through a video. If these are the shoulders on which our country is going to rely 25 years from now, one can imagine the state of the country.”

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“They made them fire guns” “However, after going through several things, I have come to the conclusion that many people agree with me when I say that these are not the people who came forward with the genuine issue of the NEET paper leak. They were called out. The people who brought them onto the streets are to be blamed. They made them fire guns and abuse people in public. They have an agenda to topple the government, while the same people go out partying all night," he added. However, student protestors firing guns haven't been reported anywhere.

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He continued and called the protestors ‘truly cockroaches’ who should be “thrown out.”

Sponsored protest? He added, “I strongly believe that these people are truly cockroaches. Generally, we throw cockroaches out of our homes, and these cockroaches, too, should be thrown out after the kind of language they have used. This protest was never about the students affected by the NEET paper leak. It was a sponsored protest driven by an agenda.”

The actor who is best known for the role of Shaktimaan, warned protestors against serious consequences over jobs and visa opportunities.

“People who use such abusive language cannot genuinely represent those affected by the NEET paper leak. They are all sold-out people contributing to the destabilisation of the government. I also want to warn students that whatever they have done and said will not leave them. They are using you. If you continue on this path, you will not receive help from the police or the government. You could face difficulties in finding jobs and obtaining visas. So, get out of this before it ruins your career," he said.

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“I am concerned about you,” the caption of his video read. It gained mixed reactions from netizens so far.

The student protest began at Delhi's Jantar, followed by a hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk and others.

After multiple protests across the country and the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister.

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Later, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening the legal framework to prevent paper leaks. However, many of those who took part in the protest are reportedly facing legal action against them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.