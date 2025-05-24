Mukul Dev dies at 54: Actor received his first pay cheque when he was in class 8 for imitating Michael Jackson

Before the film roles and TV fame, the late actor Mukul Dev had already made his first mark in the entertainment world — not with dialogue, but with dance.

When Michael Jackson helped Mukul Dev earn his first pay cheque Long before his debut on screen, Mukul's first brush with the spotlight came in a rather unexpected way. Back in Class 8, the young schoolboy stepped into the shoes — and moonwalk — of pop legend Michael Jackson for a televised dance show on Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster. It was this performance that earned him his very first pay cheque.

At a time when Jackson’s music videos were making waves across the globe, including India, Mukul took to the stage dressed like the King of Pop.

It’s a lesser-known story from the actor’s early life, but one that shows how talent, confidence, and a little moonwalking can sometimes open the first doors to a bigger journey.

Actor Mukul Dev passes away At the age of 54, Bollywood actor Mukul Dev passed away on May 23. He was best-known for his roles in films like Son of Sardaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Jai Ho.

The news was confirmed by his brother and sister-in-law, Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse. In a statement, they said, "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night.”

The cause of the actor's death is not known yet, however, reports state that the actor was fighting an illness.

He is survived by his daughter Sia Dev.

Mukul Dev and his battle with depression Mukul's co-star Vindu Dara Singh expressed grief over the passing of the former and revealed how the former had slipped into depression following the death of his mother.

"He was very close to his mother, and when she passed away, he became depressed. He didn't have the same person to guide him after her passing," Vindu told ANI.

Vindu Dara Singh also added, "The Son of Sardaar team is in shock. Our movie is releasing soon, and Mukul won't be there to witness its success. He gave such a brilliant performance in the film, and it's the most hilarious movie ever. It's heartbreaking that he won't be there to witness its success."

Despite his physical transformation, Vindu mentioned that Mukul remained anxious about his health and was particularly fearful of COVID-19.