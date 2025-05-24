Mukul Dev ‘gone too soon, too young’: Bollywood condoles death of 54-year-old actor

Bollywood mourned the death of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 54. Condolence messages poured in from his co-stars and friends in the film industry who said Mukul dies “too soon, too young”.

Mukul Dev is best known for his roles in films like ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, and ‘Jai Ho’. Actor Mugdha Godse, partner of Mukul Dev's elder brother, Rahul Dev, confirmed the reports of the actor's demise. “Yes, it is true,” she told PTI.

Here's how Bollywood reacted: Manoj Bajpayee, a close friend who starred alongside him in the 1996 film Dastak, said Mukul was his “brother in spirit”.

In a post on X, Bajpayee wrote: “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young.”

“Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti,” he added.

Sonu Sood also mourned the loss of a “true gem” and said, “RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you.” He also wrote: “Stay strong Rahul Dev bhai.”