Mukul Dev's last Instagram post draws attention after sudden death: ‘See you on the dark side…’

The sudden death of actor Mukul Dev has sent shockwaves across the film and TV industry. As the cause of his death remains unknown, his last post on Instagram is catching netizen's attention. His last post online had a rather grim caption.

Also read: Vindu Dara Singh reveals Mukul Dev battled loneliness, became overweight before death Mukul Dev's last Instagram post His last post is a clip from the cockpit of an aircraft which Mukul flew in the sky.

For the unversed, the actor was a trained pilot.

In his last post on Instagram, he showed a glimpse of his view as he flew the aircraft above a sky full of clouds. He added in the caption: "And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too.... I'll see you on the dark side of the moon. #crosscountry."

He also added Dark Side Moon as the background music. The post was shared on the photo-sharing app on February 26, 2025.

See post here:

Celebs react to Mukul Dev's death Meanwhile, fans and colleagues from the industry continue to mourn the loss of the actor.

Mukul's death was confirmed by his brother, actor Rahul Dev.

On Saturday, Rahul Dev took to Instagram and shared an official statement, announcing Mukul's sudden demise.

He shared that Mukul's cremation will take place on Saturday evening at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Delhi.

"Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night..He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 PM," his post read.

Ajay Devgn who said he is 'still trying to process' the loss, took to Instagram and wrote, "Mukul, it's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti."

Kangana Ranaut added on social media, "Terribly sad. RIP Mukul Ji."

Manoj Bajpayee wrote for his late co-star on X (formerly Twitter), "It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti."

Sonu Sood added, "RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you. Stay strong @RahulDevRising bhai."

Sushmita Sen paid a heartfelt tribute to Mukul Dev on Instagram. She wrote, "Mukul Dev, Rest in peace you wonderful soul."