'Mumbai and its kids are choking': Deepika Padukone flags rising AQI, tags BMC

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has raised concern over Mumbai’s air pollution, drawing attention to the city’s deteriorating air quality in a social media post on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a map of India’s west coast displaying air quality levels across the region. The graphic showed Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 153 — a level classified as “unhealthy”.

Advertisement

Reacting to the data, Deepika wrote, “The city (and its children) are choking! How is this okay!?”

Deepika Padukone in her Instagram story asked the civic body about the alarming AQI

She also tagged the official Instagram accounts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and its health department, appealing to authorities to address the issue. Her post included a folded-hands emoji, signalling a request for urgent attention to the city’s worsening pollution levels.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna issues 24-hour ultimatum over viral clip of mother

An AQI reading between 151 and 200 is categorised as unhealthy, meaning air quality can begin to affect everyone, particularly children, elderly people and individuals with respiratory issues.

Deepika Padukone is not the only actor to highlight concerns about Mumbai’s air quality in recent weeks. Actor Saiyami Kher had earlier shared her experience of coping with pollution while pursuing her routine runs along the city’s seafront.

In a post last month, she reflected on how the once-refreshing sea breeze at Carter Road had changed due to worsening air conditions.

“I started running a decade ago. Every morning, I’d find myself on Carter Road, chasing the ocean breeze. That wind is what made me fall in love with this city and running. I want to feel it again. And dystopian as it is, I put on a mask before lacing my shoes. It took me back to the pandemic. Except there’s no virus in the air endangering our life. The air itself could kill us,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read | How An Oil Tanker Carrying Saudi Crude Entered India Via Hormuz Strait

Actor Richa Chadha has also voiced concern about Mumbai’s pollution levels on several occasions, describing the situation as a “manmade tragedy” and urging more people to speak up for cleaner air.

Deepika’s post adds to the growing conversation around environmental and public health challenges in the city.

The actor is known for her advocacy around mental health through the The Live Love Laugh Foundation. By highlighting the city’s air quality, she also drew attention to the broader impact of environmental conditions on physical well-being.

Deepika welcomed her daughter Dua in 2024 and has since been selective about her professional commitments. Her Instagram display picture currently reads “In my mom era”, reflecting her new phase of life.

On the work front, she will next appear in filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming action film alongside Allu Arjun. She is also part of director Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her remarks about Mumbai’s air quality have resonated widely on social media, with many users echoing her concerns and calling for stronger measures to tackle pollution in the city.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.