Mumbai: Govinda joins family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Govinda made a late-night arrival to join his family for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after returning from the US.

The actor went directly to his family to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Govinda participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.

Speaking to ANI, the actor reflected on his family’s tradition of Ganpati celebrations, which he mentioned began with his mother’s efforts.

“This is a tradition in our house from my mother. I've been doing this for years, and now Yash is doing it. I pray to Bappa to give Yash his best wishes and blessings. May there be blessings of success and prosperity,” he said.

Praying for his son, Yashvardhan’s prosperous future and daughter Tina, Govinda added, “May God bless Tina with a good home and family. And Yash, the way he has carried forward his family's legacy, I hope he becomes even more successful. I hope he becomes so successful that people say he's even better than Govinda. May Bappa bless him, and may he never face any hardships.”

Earlier, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, welcomed Ganpati Bappa with much zeal with their kids.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands.”

She also confirmed that Govinda expected to return at night.