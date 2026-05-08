Mumbai Police file FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag, issues LOC

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against actor Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag over allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation, while issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) as part of an ongoing investigation.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated8 May 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Mumbai Police have registered a criminal case against actor Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag following allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation.
Mumbai Police have registered a criminal case against actor Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag following allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation.

Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report against Austrian national Peter Haag, the husband of Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, following allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment.

FIR s

The FIR was lodged after a complaint filed by Jaitly and has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, according to police officials familiar with the matter.

The registration of the FIR marks the beginning of formal criminal proceedings against Haag and adds to legal action already underway under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Haag, escalating the case amid claims of his continued non-cooperation with investigators.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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