Mumbai Police file FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag, issues LOC

Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report against Austrian national Peter Haag, the husband of Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, following allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment.
FIR s
The FIR was lodged after a complaint filed by Jaitly and has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, according to police officials familiar with the matter.
The registration of the FIR marks the beginning of formal criminal proceedings against Haag and adds to legal action already underway under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Haag, escalating the case amid claims of his continued non-cooperation with investigators.