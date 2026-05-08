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Mumbai Police file FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag, issues LOC

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against actor Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag over allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation, while issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) as part of an ongoing investigation.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated8 May 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Mumbai Police have registered a criminal case against actor Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag following allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation.
Mumbai Police have registered a criminal case against actor Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag following allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation.
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Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report against Austrian national Peter Haag, the husband of Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, following allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment.

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The FIR was lodged after a complaint filed by Jaitly and has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, according to police officials familiar with the matter.

The registration of the FIR marks the beginning of formal criminal proceedings against Haag and adds to legal action already underway under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

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Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Haag, escalating the case amid claims of his continued non-cooperation with investigators.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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