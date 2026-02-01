'Mumbai Police interrogating suspects': Pune City DCP shares details on Rohit Shetty firing incident

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): In connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's residence, Pune City Police, DCP Sambhaji Kadam, has shared key details on the matter, reaffirming the arrest of five suspects.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Sambhaji Kadam revealed that the suspects hailed from different locations across Pune.

"We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation," he said.

In the early hours of Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Five suspects have been detained in Pune in connection with the firing case and have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation, a Pune City Police official said.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Crime Branch had formed 12 special teams to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident. Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is famed for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham.