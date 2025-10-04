Mumbai Police registers ₹12 lakh fraud case against Farhan Akhtars mothers driver

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Mumbai Police have registered a case against Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani's driver, Naresh Singh, and a petrol pump employee, Arun Singh, for allegedly misusing fuel cards worth ₹12 lakh.

Advertisement

The driver is accused of repeatedly swiping the cards at a petrol pump in Bandra without actually filling the vehicles with fuel.

According to the FIR (No. 1668/2025) filed at Bandra Police Station, the complaint was lodged by Honey Irani's manager, Diya Bhatia, on October 1, 2025.

The complaint states that driver Naresh Ramvinod Singh, in connivance with petrol pump staff member Arun Amar Bahadur Singh, fraudulently misused fuel cards between April 2022 and September 2025.

Mumbai Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 Sections 3(5), 316(2), and 318(4), pertaining to cheating, fraud, and criminal breach of trust.

According to the FIR details, "the accused repeatedly swiped the cards at a Bandra-based petrol pump without actually filling fuel in the vehicles. Instead, the petrol pump employee allegedly provided them with cash in exchange for the fake transactions."

Advertisement

The fraudulent activity came to light when irregularities were noticed in the petrol consumption records of a vehicle owned by the family. On further verification, it was discovered that despite the car's 35-litre tank capacity, transactions reflected fuel refills of up to 62 litres.