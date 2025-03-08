Murmur public review, cast, plot and other details about new Tamil horror film

The Tamil supernatural film Murmur is currently bringing audiences to the theatres. The film was released on Friday and reports about the makers increasing shows and screens across Tamil Nadu are doing rounds on the internet.

Murmur Murmur is helmed by Hemanth Narayan. The film stars Richie Kapoor, Devraj Arumugam, Suganya Shanmugam, Yuvikha Rajendran and Aria Selvaraj.

Murmur plot The film revolves around a group of paranormal YouTubers from Chennai who set out on an adventure to the cursed forest of Javadhu Hills to vlog their real-time experience with "Seven Saptha Kannigal" and a vengeful spirit. Accompanied by a local guide, they navigate the region’s rugged terrain and hidden wonders. However, as unexpected challenges and conflicts arise, their journey takes an unforeseen turn and they go missing. Police only discover their broken cameras containing the chilling footage.

It is a footage format film. It is based on the recorded evidence, revealing what went wrong with the missing people.

Murmur reviews Giving an early verdict about Murmur, the film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Tamil cinema's first-ever Found Footage Horror Film… A group of YouTubers (2 Men and 2 Women) along with a local girl go to a forest where supernatural activities happen.. Few days later, they disappear and their video footage was found.. Several scenes are really scary.. Atmospheric thrills.. Great sound design.. Good work by Director @Hemnathnarayana If you are a fan of horror movies, you will certainly like it (sic).”

Fans have hailed the Tamil horror film in the first review video from the theatres. “Good public response for #MurMur - a found footage horror thriller,” wrote freelance journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, a user wrote in a post, “#Murmur is the clear winner among this week releases with better trending today than even #Kingston which opened better of the lot! Tamil Cinema's 1st Found Footage Horror film has striken the chord with audience as screens & shows increased across TN (sic).” Another added, “Don't believe exaggerated reviews for the film.”

