On a late February afternoon, singer Ankur Tewari excitedly opened Spotify for Artists, a dashboard that allows musicians to view their content on the streaming app, to check how a new song had been received. Chand Takiye, the single, was still fresh and the latest of the soft, reflective tracks that had earned Tewari a fanbase.
The great music hijack: How AI impersonators are siphoning royalties, and distorting the souls of Indie musicians
SummaryA shadow economy is taking shape, where AI generated tracks are piggybacking on the reputation of real musicians to fool their listeners and make illicit gains.
On a late February afternoon, singer Ankur Tewari excitedly opened Spotify for Artists, a dashboard that allows musicians to view their content on the streaming app, to check how a new song had been received. Chand Takiye, the single, was still fresh and the latest of the soft, reflective tracks that had earned Tewari a fanbase.
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