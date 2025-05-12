Musician Johnny Rodriguez passes away

Los Angeles [US], May 12 (ANI): Veteran country music star Johnny Rodriguez is no more.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny, best known for the tracks 'That's the Way Love Goes' and 'Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico', breathed his last on May 9 at the age of 73.

The news of his demise was announced by his daughter, Aubry Rodriguez, on social media last weekend.

"Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, colleagues and friends during this time of grief."

She also requested privacy as her family "navigates this painful moment."

"While the world has lost an extraordinary talent, we have lost someone irreplaceable -- and we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful moment together," Aubry concluded.

Rodriguez was one of the first Hispanic country music stars, finding success at the beginning of his career after moving to Nashville at 21 and signing a deal with Mercury Records. His first single with the label, 1972's "Pass Me By (If You're Only Passing Through)," reached No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

His first No. 1 hit on the country charts arrived in 1973 with his track "You Always Come Back to Hurting Me," with his song "Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico" also reaching No. 1 later that year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.