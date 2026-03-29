Mustafa Ahmed reveal how Aditya Dhar roped him in Dhurandhar: ‘I was on board to train Ranveer Singh’

The beauty of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is the equal spotlight on the ensemble cast of the film. Among them is actor Mustafa Ahmed, who grabbed everyone's attention with his viral scene at Aalam's shop with Ranveer Singh. Talking about the film, Ahmed revealed how he was roped into the project to train Singh but ended up acting alongside him.
Mustafa Ahmed is a popular celebrity trainer. In Dhurandhar, he essays the role of Rizwan, who was the right-hand man and shadow to Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in Lyari.
Ahmed was introduced in the prequel. Rizwan, who was another undercover agent, meets Hamza. Their brief scene later found its way in Dhurandhar 2 as their shared past is revealed.
Recalling the now-viral scene, Mustafa Ahmed told Hindustan Times, “That’s my first scene in terms of dialogue for the movie. So while I was not nervous, I was very excited. I was constantly thinking that I didn’t want to give too many retakes, because I was in the scene with Ranveer Singh and Gaurav Gera sir, who plays Alam, I should be able to do justice to it. I rehearsed a lot and then on the day of it, we knew where this was going to lead. We share this look that we know each other, but we should not give it away, it has to be a subtle look. It doesn’t give you a complete hint of what’s going to happen in the second part, but it does give you this idea that there is something about the way these guys are looking at each other. I think Ranveer and my off-screen chemistry really helped.”
Mustafa revealed that Dhar gave no specific brief to him and Singh about their scene.
"No brief was given to us. From the narration we knew that the two characters were in the academy together. But in that particular time, we were not told to give any such expression. That’s the beauty of Aditya sir that he does not tell you what to do, he waits for you to do it. No instructions were given, me and Ranveer did it naturally. We did not discuss it. We knew the scene, the intensity and the backstory of it," he added.
Ahmed Mustafa shared he has been collaborating with Dhar for a long time, working with Manav Kaul, Yami Gautam and even Vicky for Ashwatthama.
He revealed Dhar gave him a role in Dhoom Dham after his earnest request to act in one of his films. "I asked him if there was ever an opportunity where I can maybe just even hold a gun and stand in a frame somewhere, I’d be very happy. I think he probably saw something, he saw that I probably can act. He first gave me the opportunity to work in Dhoom Dham, where I played the character of Sunny, a stripper. I think he saw that I had the potential."
He landed the role in Dhurandhar while training Ranveer Singh. “When he was making Dhurandhar he called me. I was already on board to train Ranveer, do his complete transformation for the role. Ranveer and I have also known each other for over eight to ten years, so then Aditya sir thought that our off-screen chemistry would look good for his bond for this character, because that’s what needed to be brought on screen. So then Aditya sir said, ‘Why don’t you go and audition?’ He didn’t tell me anything. He just told me, ‘Go and audition.’”
Mustafa added that he auditioned at Mukesh Chabbra's office for the film and bagged the role of Rizwan.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.