Must-watch OTT movies of September: Saiyaara, Rajnikanth's Coolie and 3 more films to catch online this month

Cinelovers are in for a filmy treat this month, with at least five major Bollywood titles set to start streaming online in September. These movies will be available on OTT this month on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

These must-watch movies include the 2025 hits Saiyaara and Coolie, which marked Rajnikanth's 50th anniversary in the industry.

Saiyaara

Story: Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a reserved poet. The film explores themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional healing.

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Ashok Kapoor, Anngad Raaj, Rudransh Batra, Shaad Randhawa

OTT release date: September 12

OTT platform: Netflix

Coolie

Story: Coolie delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey, according to IMDb description

Cast: Rajnikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan has a cameo role in the movie, while Pooja Hegde has a special appearance in a dance number.

OTT release date: September 11

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maalik

Story: Maalik's story revolves around a ruthless gangster who appears to stop at nothing to fulfil his ambition of political power and fame. It's a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Story: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond’s short story – The Eyes Have It. It is a story of love between a blind musician and a theatre artist and explores the intricacies of human connection, such as compassion, resilience, independence, desire, and self-belief.

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Zain Khan Durrani

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Zee5

Inspector Zende

Story: Inspector Zende is loosely inspired by the real-life arrest of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj by Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende. Their camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense.

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan, Girija Oak, Vaibhav Mangale

OTT release date: 5 September