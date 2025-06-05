Muzammil Ibrahim says Deepika Padukone asked him out, dated for 2 years before he broke up: ‘Talked before her marriage’

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim made bold claims about his personal life in an interview about Deepika Padukone. He said he was in a relationship with Deepika for two years right after she shifted to Mumbai during her early days. While he said it was Deepika who asked him out, Muzammil was the one to break up.

Muzammil Ibrahim dated Deepika Padukone In an interview, Muzammil told Siddharth Kannan, “We were in a relationship for two years.”

He claimed that the two were in touch post break up but stopped talking after Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2019.

Muzammil Ibrahim shared that as he and Deepika did not have much money in those days, they would go out on rickshaw dates in the rain.

He said, "We were kids then. We would go on dates in a rickshaw in the rains. That was very cute. I had more money than her because I had started earning better. Then I bought a car and she was very happy about that. These things are very memorable because I have not been on a date in a rickshaw since then, and we were so happy even though we had no money.”

Muzammil Ibrahim: Everyone knew about Deepika He also highlighted that while he was established at that time, Deepika wasn't as popular like she is today. However, she was confident as she was the daughter of star player Prakash Padukone.

He said, “She was very confident because she is Prakash Padukone’s daughter so everyone knew about her.”

“I was a star at that time, she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing so great but the fact is what it is,” he added.

Muzammil Ibrahim and Deepika stopped talking after her marriage When asked if they still talk to each other, he said that they used to talk till the time she married Ranveer. "Before she got married, we would talk sometimes,” he said. He also mentioned that over time, they grew to be friends who occasionally exchanged congratulations on each other’s achievements.

Deepika has not yet responded to these revelations.

Muzammil Ibrahim rose to fame after winning the Gladrags Manhunt India pageant as Mr India. Later he made his film debut with Pooja Bhatt's film, Dhokha.