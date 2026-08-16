My Bias, My Boss review: A familiar love triangle made ridiculously charming

There is nothing particularly revolutionary about the premise of ‘My Bias, My Boss’. A woman falls for her idol, joins his company, discovers that her actual boss is his childhood best friend, and then finds herself caught between the two men. It is the sort of setup K-dramas have used countless times.

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And yet, four episodes in, I am completely hooked.

Spoilers ahead What makes ‘My Bias, My Boss’ work is not its originality but its execution. The show knows exactly what it is — a breezy workplace romantic comedy with a love triangle at its centre — and, so far, it delivers the comedy and romance with enough personality to make a familiar story feel surprisingly fresh.

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Kim Hye-jun plays Nam Da-reum, a woman who has been a devoted fan of idol Lee Chan for 13 years. She joins fashion company Appello believing it will bring her closer to her bias, only to discover that Chan is not the only founder He is a co-founder and the fashion director. Worse, she ends up working directly under Kang Ha-gi, the company's workaholic CEO and Chan's childhood friend.

The complication is deliciously simple: Da-reum is busy fangirling over Chan, while Ha-gi is convinced that she is in love with him.

Kang Hoon as Kang Ha-gi is an absolute treat.

There is something particularly entertaining about watching an actor look this polished while playing a character who can become an absolute mess around one particular woman. The styling does a wonderful job of making Ha-gi look every inch the intimidating, impeccably dressed CEO, but Kang Hoon's performance constantly chips away at that image.

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His little jumps whenever Da-reum raises her voice, his physical awkwardness and his increasingly confused reactions to her behaviour are some of the show's funniest moments. Even his interactions with his AI device are unexpectedly hilarious.

What I particularly enjoy is Ha-gi's perspective on Da-reum. He has somehow convinced himself that she is romantically interested in him, while Da-reum is actually spending most of her emotional energy being excited about her beloved Lee Chan.

Ha-gi is an impressive boss. He is demanding, disciplined and clearly expects a lot from his employees. But whenever Da-reum enters the picture, that formidable exterior disappears and he becomes almost puppy-like. Kang Hoon plays that transformation with just the right amount of exaggeration without making Ha-gi irritating.

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His chemistry with Cha Woo-min's Lee Chan is equally enjoyable.The show becomes more interesting when it explores Ha-gi and Chan's history.

A flashback reveals that Chan was bullied as a child and received considerable love, care and protection from Ha-gi and his family. Their relationship helps explain why Chan remains so important to Ha-gi, even though the two have grown into very different personalities.

In the present day, Chan is the more extroverted and outwardly confident of the two, while Ha-gi is quieter and more reserved. That contrast gives their friendship an appealing warmth.

It also makes the eventual romantic conflict more complicated. Lee Chan is not simply the handsome second lead standing in the way of the central couple. Cha Woo-min gives him a vulnerability that makes his character genuinely sympathetic. Chan's tragedy, at least at this stage, is that the person who appears to love him most deeply and unconditionally is Ha-gi.

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Now the two men are going to want the same woman. That is where the drama could become genuinely painful.

Kim Hye-jun's Da-reum is almost the complete opposite of her character in A Shop for Killers Season 2. In that series, she played Jeong Jian, an assassin fighting to bring down Babylon opposite Lee Dong-wook, delivering a much more physically intense and serious performance. Here, she gets to be adorable. And she is very, very cute.

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Da-reum genuinely loves Chan — not necessarily in the conventional romantic sense, but as the person she has idolised for years. Her admiration is sincere, and Kim Hye-jun makes that fangirl energy feel natural rather than embarrassing.

What is particularly telling, however, is how comfortable Da-reum is around Ha-gi. She may become starstruck around Chan, but she is far less guarded with Ha-gi. That difference already gives the central romance a believable foundation.

ITZY's Yuna plays Yoon Cho-yi, Chan's jilted ex-girlfriend, and despite having limited screen time so far, she has made an immediate impression. Cho-yi is determined not to let "her man" get anywhere near another woman, even though Chan repeatedly makes it clear that he wants the relationship to end.

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Yuna could easily have played the character as a one-note jealous ex. Instead, she gives Cho-yi enough confidence to make her scenes enjoyable. Most importantly, she does not come across as someone who is merely learning how to act in front of the camera.

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Beyond the performances, ‘My Bias, My Boss’ is technically doing most things right. The direction keeps the pacing brisk, the workplace setting looks polished, and the cinematography gives the series the glossy visual quality expected from a modern tvN romantic comedy.

The music fits the tone without overpowering it, while the screenplay understands that the comedy works best when it comes from the characters rather than from forced situations.

There are, inevitably, questions about where the love triangle will go. Da-reum's devotion to Chan is unlikely to disappear overnight, and Ha-gi's growing certainty that she likes him is bound to collide spectacularly with reality. Chan, meanwhile, has his own emotional baggage.

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Four episodes are not enough to know whether ‘My Bias, My Boss’ can sustain this momentum throughout its run. But that is precisely the good news: I am invested enough to want to find out.

The premise may be familiar, but the chemistry, comedy and performances have given it a personality of its own. For now, 'My Bias, My Boss is doing exactly what a romantic comedy should — making me look forward to the next episode.

The first four episodes of ‘My Bias, My Boss’ is streaming on Prime Video.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.