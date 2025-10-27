‘My broken bones look up to your broken bones’: Hrithik Roshan shares fanboy moment with Jackie Chan; netizens react

“My broken bones look up to your broken bone,” Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan had a fanboy moment outside a hotel in Beverly Hills, US, where he met the action icon Jackie Chan.

Hrithik uploaded two pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday, featuring him posing alongside Jackie Chan.

“Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bone. Forever and always,” he wrote in the caption.

Jackie, known for his notable work in projects such as "The Fearless Hyena" (1979), "Who Am I?" (1998) and "Police Story" (1985), wore a dark blue tracksuit. Hrithik opted for white denims and a jacket with matching shoes.

Both stars completed their looks with hats.

Also Read | Viral video: Jackie Chan surprises SEVENTEEN at the Hong Kong concert

Fans were delighted to see “two legends” together and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A fan commented, “Two Legends!!!” Another added, “Two of my favourites together.”

“Wowww two brothers – Guddu and Jakie,” said another fan.

A social media user called the post “LEGENDARY”.

“The collab this world needs,” added another.

A fan said, “I want to see Hrithik in a Hollywood movie.”

A few fans suggested that Jackie Chan was a part of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie, Krrish 4.

“Action collides in LA. Krrish is getting bigger,” a fan said.

Another added, “Krrish 4 mein important role hoga Jacky sir mark my words isliye HRITHIK sir mil rahe hain.”

However, there has been no such buzz in any media reports or by Krrish makers.

On the work front Hrithik Roshan's latest work, War 2, was released in August. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It was the sequel to the 2019 release War, which was headlined by the star and Tiger Shroff.

Jackie Chan featured in the martial arts drama film “Karate Kid: Legends” from Jonathan Entwistle. Also starring Sadie Stanley, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang, among others, the film was released in May and featured Jackie in the role of Mr Han.

It is the sixth film in "The Karate Kid" franchise, serving as a continuation of "The Karate Kid" (2010) and the television series "Cobra Kai". The film grossed over $115 million at the worldwide box office.

When will Krrish 4 release? Krrish 4 is currently in its pre-production phase at Yash Raj Films (YRF), with casting underway. An earlier report said that a YFX team is working on the pre-visualisation of the film.

Hrithik, who will don Rakesh Roshan's directorial hat for this instalment, is reportedly working closely with his team of writers and Aditya Chopra on fine-tuning the script of Krrish 4.

Krrish 4 is scheduled to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026.