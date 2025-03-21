Aamir Khan, often referred to as the magician of Indian cinema, has got his own film festival running on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Films like Laal Singh Chadha, 3 Idiots, Secret Superstar and more are running at the theatres across the nation.

To promote ‘Cinema Ka Jaadugar - The Aamir Khan Film Festival’, his production house has now released a new video where the actor attempts to guess the names of his films on the basis of ‘badly described’ plots.

“What happens when the maestro of storytelling attempts to decode badly described plots of his own films? Watch the video to find out,” Aamir Khan Productions said in an Instagram post, along with the video.

In the video, Aamir Khan is seen wearing a casual t-shirt and jeans, attempting to guess his own film based on the description of the plots. The twist? The plots of the films are vaguely described, and can leave everyone scratching their heads.

Even the actor took some time to guess the films. In one of the questions, the person behind the camera described the plot of a film as ‘My dad is a gold digger’. This took Aamir Khan by surprise as he kept guessing what film it could be. The correct answer was Dangal, where his character wants the daughters to win gold medals in wrestling.

Watch the full video here

Posting the video, Aamir Khan Production House further said, “Watch these films, along with several other Aamir Khan blockbusters at the Cinema Ka Jaadugar - The Aamir Khan Film Festival, from 14th to 27th March!”

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt relationship In a surprise move, Aamir Khan recently confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt, revealing that they have been together for over a year.

“I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night,” he said.

