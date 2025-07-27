'My dad just said this to me': Salman Khan recalls valuable advice given by his father Salim Khan, wished to hearing it 'earlier'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Salman Khan recounted the precious piece of advice he got from his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan. He shared a thoughtful message that no one can force anyone to do something and wished he had heard his father's advice earlier; however, Khan said it's "never too late".

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote a cryptic post along with a picture of himself in black T-shirt, "Present becomes yr past, past catches up 2 your future, present Is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit n then your character, dont blame any 1 , no 1 can make u do anything that u don't want to. My dad just said this to me, it's so true. Kash I heard this earlier but never too late"

After his post, netizens dropped heart emojis and expressed their love for the superstar.

One of the social media users wrote, "Your caption,so beautiful word..and thats very true", while the other commented, "Super bhaijaan"

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in 'Sikandar', alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite big names, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, failed at the box office.

Khan will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and undertook a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily, and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

