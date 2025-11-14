'My days are numbered': Takehiro Hira on his character Ishido Kazunari in Shogun Season 2

Washington DC [US], November 14 (ANI): Actor Takehiro Hira hinted at his character 'Ishido Kazunari's arc in the upcoming second instalment of the series, reported Variety.

While talking to Variety, 'Shogun' star Takehiro Hira says he's only seen one script for Season 2. Even so, he thinks he knows the fate of his character, Ishido Kazunari.

"I can't really talk about that, but you know, the older characters in 'Shogun' loosely follow the actual historical figures. So my guy doesn't really survive much after the big war, the battle. So my days are numbered," said Hira as quoted by Variety at the sidelines of the premiere of his new movie 'Rental Family' at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

"I will probably have an honourable death," added Hira as quoted by Variety.

Takehiro Hira was nominated for an Emmy last year for his performance in 'Shogun' in the category for best supporting actor.

At almost the same exact time as the 'Rental Family' premiere carpet opened, FX announced that Season 2 will begin production in January, reported Variety.

New additions to the cast include Asami Mizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyuga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito and Jun Kunimura as Goda.

Returning stars include actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis, as well as Fumi Nikaido, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Doguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno and Yuka Kouri.

Season 1 directors Hiromi Kamata and Takeshi Fukunaga return to direct on the second season, according to Variety.

Anthony Byrne, Kate Herron and series co-creator Justin Marks will also direct episodes in Season 2.

According to an official logline, 'Shogun Season 2' is set ten years after the events of the first season.

As for the 'Rental Family', the film stars Brendan Frazer as an actor living in Japan who finds a job at a rental family agency, headed by Hira's character, where he is assigned to play various stand-in roles for clients.

Hikari directed the film from a script she co-wrote with Stephen Blahut. Rounding out the cast are Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman and Akira Emoto.