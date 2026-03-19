'My estranged husband was also at concert': Former HR Exec. Kristin Cabot on Coldplays KissCam viral moment

Washington DC [US], March 19 (ANI): Kristin Cabot, the former Human Relations Executive who went viral at the Coldplay concert last year after being caught on the concert's kiss cam with her then-boss, Andy Byron, said that her estranged husband would not have been surprised if he saw her outside the office with Byron, reported People.

In an exclusive clip from Cabot's sit-down for The Oprah Podcast, as reported by People, the former HR executive reflected back on the "kiss cam" controversy that upended her life and recalled how she and her spouse, Andrew, almost crossed paths when she was with Byron at the show in July 2025.

"I was walking into the concert and my daughter messaged me and said, Oh it's so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay," Cabot (who has two kids from a prior marriage) told Oprah Winfrey in the interview as quoted by People.

"So she let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert and in my mind I thought, well--is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy [Byron]? Like ... if I run into him but then I was like, I'm in Gillette Stadium, there's 55,000 people here, I'm probably not going to run into him," said Cabot at the Oprah Podcast as quoted by People.

However, she maintained that her husband wouldn't have been fazed to see her bond with Byron.

"He [my ex] knows how closely Andy and I worked together, he knows we socialised--like got lunches and got drinks. It was fine," said Cabot.

She continued, "He knows the nature of my work and the way the relationships , I've shared desks with the CEOs I've worked with. Like it's just a very close relationship and so it didn't matter," as quoted by People.

During the concert, Cabot was seen in Byron's arms as seen in the KissCam footage of the concert. The clip, filmed at Coldplay's show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, went viral in no time and also drew global attention after the band's frontman, Chris Martin, jokingly suggested the pair might be having an "affair".

Cabot's and Byron's careers were derailed. They left Astronomer, the tech company where he'd been CEO, and she was the chief people officer, reported People.

The video, which crossed 100 million views within days, showed Byron with his arms around Cabot before both attempted to duck out of the camera's view.

What followed, Cabot said, was months of harassment, threats and public shaming. She told the newspaper that she was labelled a "slut", a "homewrecker", and a "gold digger", and that her phone rang hundreds of times a day as strangers tracked her down, reported People.

Cabot said the incident also had a severe impact on her children, who became afraid to be seen with her in public. She recalled a moment weeks later when a stranger recognised her at a petrol station and verbally abused her, an encounter she said marked the point when things "fell apart".