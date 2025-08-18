'My family and I are safe...': Elvish Yadav breaks silence after gunfire outside his Gurugrams residence

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav has broken his silence after his Gurugram residence came under attack on Sunday morning.

The YouTuber's house was targeted when unidentified men opened fire, leaving the locality shaken.

Yadav, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to reassure his fans that both he and his family were "safe". Expressing his gratitude, he wrote that he would like to extend his "sincere gratitude" for the concern shown.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you," he wrote.

Earlier, on Sunday, Elvish's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, shared that they felt scared after the firing incident at the house. While speaking to the media, Avtar shared the details of the firing incident outside the house, stating that "more than 15 bullets" were fired at the house at around 5:30 in the morning.

"We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds," said Ram Avtar Yadav.

According to Gurugram Police, over a "dozen rounds" of ammunition were fired outside the residence. Elvish was not present at his residence.

"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police. (ANI)