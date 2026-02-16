My goal was to have a legacy: Priyanka Chopra on finding her footing in Hollywood

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says leaving Hindi cinema to make a career in Hollywood was not easy but she was determined to tough it out as she always wanted to have a legacy.

Recalling how she once waited for 15 hours for one shot only for that to be postponed in Hollywood, the actor said, it was something that she, as one of the top actors, did not experience in India.

"I was dealing with a lot when it comes to my work back in India, and I was trying to survive, and I think my goal was, I want to have a legacy. And that's the only way I could wake up every morning and go through the small role that I have to do, and a triple banger trailer, which is 3 actors in one trailer.

"And wait for like 15 hours and not be shot that day. Those are things I hadn't experienced in my career back home. And I was okay to do it every morning because I was like, 'I'm going for long term. I'm going for that legacy," she said during India Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States.

Priyanka made her acting debut with the Tamil film "Thamizhan" in 2002 and went on to feature in films such as "Aitraaz", "Krrish", and "Don" franchises. It was in 2015 when her first Hollywood project, thriller series "Quantico" released and now she is one of top Indian stars in international cinema with projects such as "Baywatch", "Isn't It Romantic", "Love Again" and "Heads of State".

The actor, who headlines new Hollywood thriller "The Bluff", said her work in India was turbulent when she came to Hollywood, but her goals were clear.

Priyanka said she recently came across one of her interviews, which she gave around 2011–2012.

"This was 2011-12, whatever many years ago, and I was watching an interview recently, and I heard myself say, 'I want a legacy. I don't want a career, I want a legacy.' And I was thinking about what it meant for me at that time. What did that mean? What did that girl think a legacy would be...What you think your success means at any given time of your life is going to be so different. And that was when I was just starting out in America."

The actor credited her younger self, who was brave and strong but admitted there were choices she regrets.

"And I'm so grateful for my younger self, as she was brave, and she was strong, and that because of her tenacity, and her ability to put all my tears aside, put on my mascara again, you know, wipe myself up, and go and give that interview 20 minutes later, look pulled together, is the reason I can have a different definition of success today," she said.

"My measure of success is being able to spend time with my family, to be able to pick up my daughter from school, to have the luxury to pick and choose work where I can craft time around my family and friends, while I navigate this insane career. And it's only because of that girl who ran so fast, and so I forgave my younger self, and I do it many times for the things that she did, and the choices that she made, that I don't agree with, but I'm so grateful to my younger self for bringing me where I am today," she added.

"The Bluff", written and directed by Frank E Flowers, will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, "The Bluff" follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner.