My Hero Academia Season 8 release schedule: When and where to watch, episode guide and more

Since its anime debut in 2016, My Hero Academia has stood tall as one of the biggest names in shonen. Now, the eighth and final season of the show marks the end of its long-running story and also the moment fans have waited for, reports Radio Times. The previous season had wrapped in June 2024, and after months of anticipation, the curtain has finally lifted on My Hero Academia Season 8.

This chapter takes the action and emotion to their peak. The heroes and villains fight in the long-teased Final War Arc. It also bringing Deku, Shigaraki, All Might, and All For One to the last stop of their journey. Expect battles that shake everything and emotional payoffs that have been building for years.

My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode release schedule and timings The first episode of My Hero Academia Season 8 dropped on Saturday, October 4, 2025, and new episodes will release weekly on the same day.

Here is the list confirmed by Radio Times:

Episode 1 – October 4, 2025

Episode 2 – October 11, 2025

Episode 3 – October 18, 2025

Episode 4 – October 25, 2025

Episode 5 – November 1, 2025

Episode 6 – November 8, 2025

Episode 7 – November 15, 2025

Episode 8 – November 22, 2025

Episode 9 – November 29, 2025

Episode 10 – December 6, 2025

Episode 11 – December 13, 2025

New episodes air at 5:30 p.m. JST, which translates to 1:30 a.m. PT, 4:30 a.m. ET, and 9:30 a.m. BST. In Japan, My Hero Academia broadcasts on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV before streaming on Crunchyroll for global audiences shortly after.

Episode count and where to watch While the total number of episodes has not been officially confirmed, Radio Times suggests Season 8 will likely run for 11 episodes. The final arc is expected to wrap just as another series, The Blue Wolves of Mibu, takes over the time slot in late December.

Fans outside Japan can stream every episode exclusively on Crunchyroll. For now, there’s no sign of the new season arriving on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or Amazon Prime. Older seasons have landed on those services later, but Crunchyroll remains the go-to platform for simulcast releases.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 8 Season 8 adapts the manga’s Final War Arc and Epilogue Arc. Deku’s final battle with Shigaraki pushes both to their limits, while All Might and All For One face their last confrontation - a fight years in the making. Every character, from Class 1-A to the top pro heroes, plays a role as the story reaches its endgame.

Watch trailer here:

It has been nearly a decade since the anime first aired. With this season, My Hero Academia closes out as one of modern anime’s biggest and most influential sagas.

FAQs When does My Hero Academia season 8 start? The first episode premiered on October 4, 2025.

How many episodes are in My Hero Academia season 8? It is expected to run for 11 episodes, though not officially confirmed.

What time do new episodes air? New episodes release at 5:30 p.m. JST (1:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. BST).