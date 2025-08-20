‘My Hero Academia’ Season 8 trailer: Final battle begins as Deku and Shigaraki fight for the future of hero society

The trailer for the final season of ‘My Hero Academia’ has been released, offering fans an emotional and action-packed glimpse of what’s to come when the anime returns in October.

The new season, which marks the eighth and final chapter of the series, promises a dramatic end to the long-running story of young heroes in training.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer, shared by Crunchyroll, highlights the ultimate showdown between Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and Tomura Shigaraki. As the successors to One for All and All for One, their battle has been building for years — and now, the fate of the superhero society hangs in the balance.

Alongside the action, the trailer brings back a nostalgic touch: the opening theme will be performed by Japanese rock band PORNOGRAFFITTI, who also sang the anime’s very first opening, ‘The Day.’

This musical choice hints at a full-circle moment, connecting the beginning and end of the story.

More about the final season of ‘My Hero Academia’ Though specific plot details remain under wraps, it’s clear the final episodes will explore not only the physical conflict between Deku and Shigaraki but also Deku’s emotional struggle. Torn between stopping Shigaraki and trying to save him, Deku’s compassion remains central to his character. “Even after everything he’s done, Deku still believes Shigaraki can be redeemed,” the trailer suggests.

More about ‘My Hero Academia’ anime ‘My Hero Academia’, based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, first aired in 2016 and quickly became one of the most popular anime series worldwide.

Produced by Studio Bones, the series follows Deku and his classmates at U.A. High School as they train to become professional heroes in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers, known as “quirks.”