‘My husband doesn't like...’: Meghan Markle's surprising Prince Harry confession intrigues celebrity chef

Meghan Markle is back with Season 2 of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, whose first episode aired on August 26. Known for her candid remarks and anecdotes during the show, Meghan has dropped a big revelation about her husband, Prince Harry.

In the trailer for her Netflix show, Meghan welcomed celebrity chef guest José Andrés.

Meghan Markle's Prince Harry confession: As the two chatted while preparing seafood, Meghan said, “You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband!”

Intrigued by the revelation, the 56-year-old chef quipped: “And you married him anyway?!”

Both Meghan and José burst into laughter.

The Duchess did not reveal why the Duke of Sussex doesn’t like lobster, but the royal family traditionally avoids eating certain foods, including shellfish and garlic.

Here are the foods the royals avoid: According to the Mirror, quoting King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, the royal family avoids having seafood when out on public duties, especially shellfish.

“When dining, the royal family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules. It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties,” Harrold once told the Mirror.

In 2018, during her appearance on MasterChef Australia, Queen Camilla had also revealed that garlic “is a no-no” for the royal family. “I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no,” she shared.

About With Love, Meghan S2 Despite withering reviews from critics, With Love, Meghan had over five million views in the first half of 2025, making it Netflix's most-watched cooking show.

The new holiday special will feature Meghan hosting "friends and family" as they "deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs," the statement promised.

According to reports, With Love, Meghan's second season will feature:

TV host Tan France

TV host Chrissy Teigen

Podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia

Chef Jose Andres

Chef David Chang