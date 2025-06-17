'My Liberation Notes' actor Son Suk-ku announces hiatus from acting: It’s time to focus on more meaningful expressions

South Korean actor Son Suk-ku has announced he will be taking an extended break from acting following the completion of his current projects.

In a recent interview with Sports Seoul, the 41-year-old star shared that after years of continuous work, he feels it is time to step back and focus on something deeper.

“I’ve learned a lot by staying busy, but now it’s time to focus on more meaningful expressions,” Son said.

Known for his roles in ‘The Outlaws 2’, ‘D.P’, ‘My Liberation Notes’, and most recently ‘A Killer Paradox’, ‘Heavenly Ever After’, and ‘Nine Puzzles’, Son has quickly become one of Korea’s most respected actors.

His most recent project, ‘Nine Puzzles’, sees him playing detective Kim Han-haem—his second detective role, though he says this one is quite different.

“Han-aem exists between reality and fantasy. I worked hard to balance that,” he explained.

Despite the success, the actor hinted at a growing desire to slow down and explore new forms of creativity. He revealed that he has begun writing a screenplay and is looking forward to where that path might lead.

Son also took a moment to thank his audience. “Whether they liked my work or not, if they watched, they’re my number one fans,” he said warmly.

Son had made his debut as a director for the anthology film titled ‘Unframed'. Along with him actors Park Jeong-min, Choi Hee-seo and Lee Je-hoon also wrote and directed an episode of the series. Suk-ku's episode was titled ‘Rerun’ or ‘Rebroadcast’.